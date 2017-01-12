SpaceX Falcon Rocket Blasts Off For First Iridium Next Mission

The Space Exploration Technologies rocket, standing some 229 feet tall, climbed away from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base just before 10 a.m. The flight appeared normal as spectators cheered and craned their necks to watch the rocket climb away from the Central Coast. On board Falcon are 10 Iridium Next satellites, to start building the second-generation of the space-based communication system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.