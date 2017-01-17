Slavery in Santa Barbara
Slavery still exists in the United States, though most Americans believe the Civil War firmly ended the practice. Sadly, you may walk right by someone enslaved without realizing it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec '16
|BobLoblah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC