Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Sell"
According to Zacks, "Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov '16
|johndoe12345656
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC