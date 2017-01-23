Ships Slowed to Protect Whales in Channel in 2016
The partners in an initiative to cut air pollution and protect whales announced results from the 2016 voluntary incentive program and publicly recognized the 10 shipping companies who participated, reducing speeds in the Santa Barbara Channel region to 12 knots or less. The program ran July 1-Nov. 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Tue
|lanterntohell
|88
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Mon
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|otaku
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC