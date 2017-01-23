Ships Slowed to Protect Whales in Cha...

Ships Slowed to Protect Whales in Channel in 2016

The partners in an initiative to cut air pollution and protect whales announced results from the 2016 voluntary incentive program and publicly recognized the 10 shipping companies who participated, reducing speeds in the Santa Barbara Channel region to 12 knots or less. The program ran July 1-Nov. 15, 2016.

