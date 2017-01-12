Shannon DeNatale Boyd joins Price, Postel & Parma
Price, Postel & Parma LLP has welcomed Shannon DeNatale Boyd, as an associate attorney. Boyd's practice involves public entity representation and civil litigation from pre-litigation consultation to resolution, including discovery, law and motion, mediation, trial and writs and appeals.
