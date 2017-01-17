Senior Housing Construction Starts at Grace Lutheran Site
Last February, the church's congregation assembled for worship one last time in the A-frame building at 3869 State Street, having decided over the previous year to donate the property to the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara for an affordable senior housing complex. The groundbreaking for the property, which is valued at $5.4 million, took place January 5, attended by a phalanx of city officials and members of Grace Lutheran Church.
