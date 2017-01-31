Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Honors Student Artists at Reception
The students, whose works are on display through Thursday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, each receive a $2,500 scholarship The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara awarded scholarships to local student artists at the 38th annual Art Scholarship Reception and Exhibition on Thursday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Family Resource Center.
