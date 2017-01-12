SBMM Receives Green Business Certification
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum announces its certification as a Green Business of Santa Barbara County. The Museum implemented multiple projects with conservation in mind including incentives to bike or carpool to work, 100% post-consumer recycled paper, compostable and/or biodegradable plates and napkins, natural cleaning products, low VOC paint, GREENGUARD certified flooring, energy efficient HVAC system, and an active recycling program.
