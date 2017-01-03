SBCC Program Adviser Ismael Ulloa Nam...

SBCC Program Adviser Ismael Ulloa Named to Santa Barbara School Board

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The four members of the Santa Barbara Unified School District board of education voted Monday night to appoint SBCC student adviser Ismael Ulloa to fill the vacancy left when Monique Limn was elected to serve in the California Assembly. Ulloa was among 11 community members interviewed at a special meeting Monday, and he will serve two years, the rest of Limn's term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Sat Daniel 3
Helicopters Dec 27 crotch rotto 3
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec '16 BobLoblah 3
News Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 1
4chan /s Nov '16 johndoe12345656 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,697 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,225

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC