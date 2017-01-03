SBCC Program Adviser Ismael Ulloa Named to Santa Barbara School Board
The four members of the Santa Barbara Unified School District board of education voted Monday night to appoint SBCC student adviser Ismael Ulloa to fill the vacancy left when Monique Limn was elected to serve in the California Assembly. Ulloa was among 11 community members interviewed at a special meeting Monday, and he will serve two years, the rest of Limn's term.
