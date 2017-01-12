Santa Maria High School District Plans Return To Staggered Graduations
After two years of holding simultaneous commencements, the Santa Maria Valley's three comprehensive public high schools will again stagger graduation ceremonies for 2017. Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Mark Richardson told the Board of Education that plans are being made to hold the events at separate times on the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
