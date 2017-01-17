Santa Barbara's Pre-Trump Immigration Policy
The opening of a federal immigration enforcement office in Santa Maria in 2015 raised fears of increased deportation and racial targeting, but officials tried to calm the alarm, saying the decades-old office in Lompoc was dilapidated and that the new facility simply replaced that one. The soon-to-be president's campaign speeches denigrating illegal immigrants ratcheted fears higher, but immigration officials insist that the only people who get deported deserve to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec '16
|BobLoblah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC