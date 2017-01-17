Santa Barbara's Pre-Trump Immigration Policy

The opening of a federal immigration enforcement office in Santa Maria in 2015 raised fears of increased deportation and racial targeting, but officials tried to calm the alarm, saying the decades-old office in Lompoc was dilapidated and that the new facility simply replaced that one. The soon-to-be president's campaign speeches denigrating illegal immigrants ratcheted fears higher, but immigration officials insist that the only people who get deported deserve to be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.