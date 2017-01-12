Santa Barbara's New Oversized Vehicle Committee Discusses...
City officials are working with community groups to find parking options for residents who live in RVs after the Santa Barbara City Council passed an ordinance banning oversized vehicle street parking . The ordinance, passed in October, bans on-street parking for oversized vehicles, including RVs.
