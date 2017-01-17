Santa Barbarans Prepare for Local and...

Santa Barbarans Prepare for Local and Regional Women's Marches After Inauguration Day

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Hundreds of local residents plan to hit the streets Saturday to take part in various Southern California versions of the Women's March on Washington , a grassroots rally whose main message is "that women's rights are human rights and human rights are women's rights." While some are making the 2,400-mile trek to the event's Washington, D.C., epicenter, which organizers expect will draw as many as 200,000 people, others are spending the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration at marches in Los Angeles , San Luis Obispo , Ventura and Santa Barbara .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan 13 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan 7 Daniel 3
Helicopters Dec 27 crotch rotto 3
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec '16 BobLoblah 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC