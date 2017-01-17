Santa Barbara Volkswagen Dealership t...

Santa Barbara Volkswagen Dealership to Leave Chapala Street Site

7 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

After 59 years on the corner of Chapala and Ortega streets, Santa Barbara's Volkswagen dealership is closing up shop. While another dealership could come in, the property is technically two separate parcels, making the next logical choice two new tenants, said Gene Deering, senior vice president of Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments , which was hired to find the next tenants.

