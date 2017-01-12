Santa Barbara Unified School District Transfer Request Deadline Moves to Jan. 31

The Santa Barbara Unified School District moved up the deadline for intradistrict transfer requests, for students who reside in one school's boundary, but want to attend a different campus for the 2017-18 school year. The deadline is now Jan. 31 , for students who live within SBUSD boundaries, and the completed transfer application must be returned, in person, by 5 p.m. to the district office Student Services Department , at 720 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

