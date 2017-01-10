Santa Barbara Symphony To Perform Dis...

Santa Barbara Symphony To Perform Disney's FANTASIA, 1/28-29

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of guest conductor David Lockington, will provide stirring orchestral accompaniment to screened excerpts from Disney's beloved Fantasia films at the Granada Theatre on January 28 and 29. Also featuring Hindemith's richly colorful Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber as well as Maestro Lockington's own Ceremonial Fantasy Fanfare , the performances will take place at 8 pm on Saturday, January 28, and at 3 pm on Sunday, January 29. Tickets are now available. High-definition footage from both the original Fantasia and Fantasia 2000 will be shown.

