Santa Barbara Symphony Presents Concerts for Young People

In response to growing demand, the Santa Barbara Symphony will present four Concerts for Young People over two days at the Granada Theatre - a twofold increase over last year. Performances will take place at 10 and 11:30 am on Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27. Now in its sixth decade, the Concerts for Young People program is designed to introduce area fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-graders to the wonders of orchestral music through live interactive, kid-friendly symphonic performances and demonstrations.

