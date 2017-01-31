Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Participates in Statewide Human-Trafficking Operation
Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell speaks Tuesday at a press conference announcing the results of "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild" conducted by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office participated in a press conference held today, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles to announce the details and results from the third annual "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild" conducted by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.
