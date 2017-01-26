Santa Barbara School Board Approves Bond-Funded Project Priority List
The Santa Barbara Unified School District board OK'd the sale of Measure I and Measure J bonds at Tuesday's meeting and also approved a priority project list for the $193 million in funding. Board of Education members started the process to identify projects to fund with the voter-approved $135 million bond and a $58 million bond passed in November.
