Santa Barbara School Board Approves $9 Million More in Bond Funds for Peabody Stadium Renovation
More unanticipated costs have pushed up the cost of the Peabody Stadium renovation at Santa Barbara High School , and the Santa Barbara Unified School District board of education has voted to allocate millions more in voter-approved bond funding to pay for the project. The stadium renovation project upgrades include a new grandstand, artificial turf, a new sound system and a synthetic surface track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|16 hr
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec '16
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC