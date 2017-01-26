Santa Barbara Residents Now Eligible For State Earthquake Retrofitting Grants
Some Santa Barbara homeowners can now receive grants of up to $3,000 to help protect their houses against earthquake damage. Earthquake Brace + Bolt representatives announced last week that eligible residents can apply to fund an earthquake retrofitting project in their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Fri
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Jan 27
|Scott
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|lanterntohell
|88
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC