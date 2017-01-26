Santa Barbara Police Dept Minor Decoy Operation
On Friday, January 20, 2017, The Santa Barbara Police Department, in conjunction with the Alcoholic Beverage Control , conducted a Minor Decoy operation in the City of Santa Barbara. The Minor Decoy Operation involves minors, working under the direct supervision of officers, attempt to purchase alcohol from retail licensees.
