Santa Barbara Planners Give Thumbs Up to Project Proposed at Former Greyhound Station Site

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission recently backed a project Thursday to transform the city's former Greyhound bus station into new commercial space. The corner of Carrillo and Chapala streets has sat empty and fenced off since the last Greyhound bus took off from the busy corner in 2012 .

