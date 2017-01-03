Santa Barbara Motorcyclist Killed in ...

Santa Barbara Motorcyclist Killed in Ventura County Crash

Authorities on Monday identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident in Ventura County over the weekend as Ismail Aliyev, 21, of Santa Barbara. According to California Highway Patrol, Aliyev was traveling on a motorcycle at high speeds westbound on Highway 101 near Las Virgenes Road toward Conejo Valley at about 5 p.m Saturday when an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop.

