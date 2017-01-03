Santa Barbara Man Charged in Ventura ...

Santa Barbara Man Charged in Ventura County Investment Fraud Case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Noozhawk

A Santa Barbara man has been charged with 19 felony counts related to investment fraud in Ventura County, the Ventura County District Attorney 's office announced Friday. The complaint against Stephen Tudor Crozier, 64, alleges that he took more than $500,000 from two Ventura County residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Sat Daniel 3
Helicopters Dec 27 crotch rotto 3
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec '16 BobLoblah 3
News Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 1
4chan /s Nov '16 johndoe12345656 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,293 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,783

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC