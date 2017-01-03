Santa Barbara Macy's Store in Paseo Nuevo Reportedly Closing By End of 2017
The Santa Barbara Macy's department store in the Paseo Nuevo shopping mall will close by the end of the year, the company announced this week. Store closures are planned all over the country, and one of the locations to be shuttered this year is the Paseo Nuevo store at 701 State St., according to news reports.
