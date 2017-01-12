Santa Barbara International Film Festival Releases 2017 Lineup

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday announced its 2017 program which is full of high-profile talent, world premieres and films from around the world. The 32nd annual event - which runs from Feb. 1 through Feb. 11 - will offer films from more than 50 countries, including 51 world premieres and 64 U.S. premieres, along with tributes to the year's top talent, panel discussions, and free community education and outreach programs.

