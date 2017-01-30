Santa Barbara International Film Festival Kicks Off Star-Studded 2017 Run
The annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs from Wednesday until Feb.11, and will offer a selection of films representing more than 50 countries, 51 world premieres and 64 U.S. premieres. The festival, presented by UGG , will pay tribute to the year's top talent, host industry panels, and offer free community education and outreach programs.
