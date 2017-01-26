Santa Barbara Foundation's Jan Campbell Joins Goleta Chamber Board
Kristen Miller, left, Goleta Chamber of Commerce; Janet Garufis, Montecito Bank and Trust; Jan Campbell, Santa Barbara Foundation; Michael McDonald, Zizzo's Coffee; Alex Bauer, Sansum Clinic; Hallie Avolio, Goleta Chamber of Commerce. The Goleta Chamber of Commerce has inducted Jan Campbell to its 2017 board of directors.
