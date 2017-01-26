Santa Barbara Extends Unbeaten Streak...

Santa Barbara Extends Unbeaten Streak to 10 Matches

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

With a 2-1 victory over Channel League opponent Ventura High, the Dons have won or drawn in each of their last ten contests. Fresh off a disappointing 1-1 tie to rival San Marcos last Saturday, Santa Barbara came out of the gates firing against Ventura, scoring in the fifth minute when Alejandro Munoz Briones headed a ball in after Juan Zarate flicked it to him inside the penalty box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... 3 hr USA Today 1
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES 6 hr Scott 1
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Jan 24 lanterntohell 88
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Jan 23 The Power Of Mast... 4
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan 13 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan 7 Daniel 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC