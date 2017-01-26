Santa Barbara Extends Unbeaten Streak to 10 Matches
With a 2-1 victory over Channel League opponent Ventura High, the Dons have won or drawn in each of their last ten contests. Fresh off a disappointing 1-1 tie to rival San Marcos last Saturday, Santa Barbara came out of the gates firing against Ventura, scoring in the fifth minute when Alejandro Munoz Briones headed a ball in after Juan Zarate flicked it to him inside the penalty box.
