Santa Barbara Dance Theater Winter Concert

Using Carl Jung's theory of anima and animus as a thematic platform, artistic director Christopher Pilafian kicked off Santa Barbara Dance Theater's 41st season with a widely diverse and timely study of gender roles; how those intentions might play out on the greater stage is what makes each of the four works so relevantly affecting. In Rebecca Lemme's "Witnesse," utilitarianism is the protagonist in a piece rife with unencumbered female strength.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.