Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Mounted Unit Rides in Rose Parade
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Mounted Enforcement Unit appeared Monday for the first time ever in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Mounted Enforcement Unit appeared Monday for the first time ever in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena. The group of 10 deputy riders, including Sheriff Bill Brown, and four deputy outwalkers, along with a team of horses, made the 5 ½ mile trek down Colorado Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec 4
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov '16
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC