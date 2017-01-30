Santa Barbara County Probation Chief Rabago Placed on Leave
After just two years on the job, Guadalupe Rabago, chief probation officer for Santa Barbara County, was placed on administrative leave on Monday. Santa Barbara Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker told Noozhawk he could not provide details about the why Rabago was placed on paid leave, saying it was a personnel matter.
