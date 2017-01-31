Santa Barbara County Economic Vitality Team Says Regional Collaboration Key to Growth
The moral of the story at Tuesday's Economic Vitality Team summit was that cities and counties need to collaborate with their local businesses to improve their economic vitality. Stenslie and business and government leaders from around Santa Barbara County gathered in Buellton for the county-wide EVT's first-ever summit.
Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
