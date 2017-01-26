Santa Barbara County Declares Local Emergency Due to Severe Winter Storms
At 2:45 p.m. today, Santa Barbara County proclaimed a local emergency due to the severe winter storms that impacted the county Jan. 19 through 24. The proclamation was signed by County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato and will be ratified by the Board of Supervisors within seven days as required, which is expected to be at a special meeting of the board currently being scheduled. This proclamation is for the entire county including all of the affected cities and districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|15 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Fri
|Scott
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|lanterntohell
|88
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC