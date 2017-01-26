Santa Barbara County Declares Local E...

Santa Barbara County Declares Local Emergency Due to Severe Winter Storms

Read more: Noozhawk

At 2:45 p.m. today, Santa Barbara County proclaimed a local emergency due to the severe winter storms that impacted the county Jan. 19 through 24. The proclamation was signed by County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato and will be ratified by the Board of Supervisors within seven days as required, which is expected to be at a special meeting of the board currently being scheduled. This proclamation is for the entire county including all of the affected cities and districts.

