Santa Barbara Coastal Trail Map, Podcasts & Video
The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department announced today it has published a map, podcasts and video to encourage education and exploration of Santa Barbara's scenic coastline. The Santa Barbara Coastal Trail pocket map highlights eleven points of interest along the coast from the Arroyo Burro Estuary to the AndrA©e Clark Bird Refuge.
