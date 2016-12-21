Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra to Present Violinist Paul Huang

Paul Huang, whose intensely eloquent interpretations and effortless virtuosity have enthralled audiences and critics the world over, will join the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for a performance of Beethoven's expansive and groundbreaking Violin Concerto in D at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, January 24. Also featuring Franz Schubert's much-loved and majestic "Great" Symphony, the concert will begin at 7:30 pm, following the orchestra's first "Supper Club" dinner of the season. Ticket sales are underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.