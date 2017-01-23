Santa Barbara Airs Concerns Over EIR Studies for Highway 101 Widening Project

The city of Santa Barbara presented its concerns Tuesday about the revised draft of an environmental impact report for a portion of the Highway 101 widening project that will run through the city. As part of the EIR's public comment period , the city will send a letter to Caltrans outlining city-identified traffic impacts to intersections that were not identified in the revised EIR's own intersection-impact findings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.