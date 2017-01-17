San Marcos High School Students Make Wellness Connection with Therapy Dogs
With overall focus on teens and mental health, new campus club uses pet project to provide stress relief during finals week Jordan Mcgarth, a San Marcos High School freshman, shakes the paw of a Golden Retriever named Aye'la. The school's Wellness Connection Club, in partnership with Love on a Leash, provided puppy therapy to students during finals week.
