Salud Carbajal Takes Oath of Office as 24th District Congressman
Salud Carbajal officially became the 24th Congressional District's representative Tuesday, joining five other Democrats as California's newest members of Congress. The state's 24th District is made up of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and northern Ventura counties, and has been represented by Democrat Lois Capps since 1998.
