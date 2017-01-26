Saddle Up for New Horse Show Series a...

Saddle Up for New Horse Show Series at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club announces the 1st Annual Santa Barbara Horse Show Series, two weeks of world class hunter-jumper equestrian competition, taking place Feb. 22March 5 at 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria. The new Central Coast event, presented in partnership by the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club and West Palms Event Management, will showcase an array of activities for riders, spectators and the whole family.

