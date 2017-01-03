Rolling Stones Concert Documentary to...

Rolling Stones Concert Documentary to Screen at The Granada Theatre

The Granada Theatre 's "And The Band Played On" Film Series continues on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 with a screening of Shine a Light , a Rolling Stones concert documentary directed by legendary filmmaker and Stones fan, Martin Scorsese . Filmed during their 2006 Beacon Theatre performances and featuring archived footage, music clips and interviews, this rock and roll masterpiece comes to life like never before on The Granada Theatre's state-of-the-art digital cinema system.

