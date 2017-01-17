Robert Hutchins' Free Throws Lift SBCC Over Hancock
Robert Hutchins dropped in two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining on Saturday afternoon, lifting SBCC over Hancock 60-59 in a WSC North men's basketball game at Joe White Memorial Gym in Santa Maria. Hutchins, a 6-foot sophomore guard from Bismarck, N.D., led all scorers with 20 points and also had four assists and three steals.
