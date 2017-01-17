Robert Hutchins' Free Throws Lift SBC...

Robert Hutchins' Free Throws Lift SBCC Over Hancock

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Robert Hutchins dropped in two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining on Saturday afternoon, lifting SBCC over Hancock 60-59 in a WSC North men's basketball game at Joe White Memorial Gym in Santa Maria. Hutchins, a 6-foot sophomore guard from Bismarck, N.D., led all scorers with 20 points and also had four assists and three steals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... 7 hr The Power Of Mast... 4
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan 13 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan 7 Daniel 3
Helicopters Dec 27 crotch rotto 3
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Santa Barbara County was issued at January 23 at 4:50AM PST

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC