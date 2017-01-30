Rep. Salud Carbajal Co-Sponsors Bill ...

Rep. Salud Carbajal Co-Sponsors Bill to Defund Trump's Immigration Ban Executive Order

Rep. Salud Carbajal co-sponsored a congressional bill aiming to undo President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven countries and temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The bill would block the use of federal funding to implement or enforce the executive order, and Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, co-sponsored the Statute of Liberty Values Act, which was introduced by California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren , who is on the House Judiciary Committee's immigration panel.

