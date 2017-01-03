Ray Ford: Case of the Disappearing Steps at Santa Barbara's Hale Park
At 13 acres, bounded by Camino Viejo on the bottom and Eucalyptus Hill Road on the top, it is long and skinny, with a small creek running through it, clusters of oak trees and sky-high eucalyptus trees. There are no amenities other than an old road that winds its way up one side and a meandering trail that loops back down to the lower trailhead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov '16
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC