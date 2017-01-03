Ray Ford: Case of the Disappearing St...

Ray Ford: Case of the Disappearing Steps at Santa Barbara's Hale Park

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

At 13 acres, bounded by Camino Viejo on the bottom and Eucalyptus Hill Road on the top, it is long and skinny, with a small creek running through it, clusters of oak trees and sky-high eucalyptus trees. There are no amenities other than an old road that winds its way up one side and a meandering trail that loops back down to the lower trailhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Helicopters Dec 27 crotch rotto 3
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec 8 BobLoblah 3
News Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 1
4chan /s Nov '16 johndoe12345656 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,273

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC