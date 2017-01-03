Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in Old Town Goleta
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people after a nearly hour long pursuit ended in a crash Thursday night in Old Town Goleta. Deputies arrested two men and one woman after a high speed chase led them from the East Side to Carpinteria, then north up to Gaviota until the chase ended with a crash on Kinman and Armitos Avenue in Old Town Goleta.
