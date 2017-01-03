Police Ask for Help to Catch Thieves
The two men depicted are suspects in the theft of a credit card from a woman's purse that occurred on December 27, 2016 at approximately 1:15 p.m. in a store in La Cumbre Plaza in the City of Santa Barbara. Within hours the stolen credit card was used in stores in Ventura County.
