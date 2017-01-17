PlayFest Santa Barbara Selects Diane Grant as Honoree Playwright

Diane Grant has been selected as PlayFest Santa Barbara's 5th Annual Festival of New Plays Honoree Playwright for her play, The Last of the Daytons . Finalists for the festival were Paula Cizmar for her play, Strawberry; Donna Hoke for Brilliant Works of Art ; Steve Karp for Reunion , and Laura Schmidt for The Eleventh Chapter .

