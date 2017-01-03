People, places and wine abound in California's Santa Ynez Valley

The same year cannons rained down shells on Fort Sumter, signaling the opening salvo of the Civil War, passengers aboard the newly founded Overland-Coast Line Stagecoach route connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles arrived in the bucolic Santa Ynez Valley community of Ballard. After a night's stay the stage wound its way through oak-covered hills and made a rest stop at a rough-hewn eatery that's still in operation, the Cold Springs Tavern, before topping the San Marcos Pass and making the long, winding descent to Santa Barbara.

