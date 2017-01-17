Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Crosswal...

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Crosswalk Near Santa Barbara City College

Read more: Noozhawk

A man in his early 20s was injured Monday morning after a car struck him on Shoreline Drive near Santa Barbara City College . The female driver of the Toyota FJ Cruiser was turning left onto Shoreline Drive from Loma Alta Drive at around 10:30 a.m. when she struck the man at low speed, said Santa Barbara City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

Santa Barbara, CA

