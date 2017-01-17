Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Crosswalk Near Santa Barbara City College
A man in his early 20s was injured Monday morning after a car struck him on Shoreline Drive near Santa Barbara City College . The female driver of the Toyota FJ Cruiser was turning left onto Shoreline Drive from Loma Alta Drive at around 10:30 a.m. when she struck the man at low speed, said Santa Barbara City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec '16
|BobLoblah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC